Officials: Woman found slain in home was chopped, stabbed

January 2, 2017 2:13 AM

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a woman found dead in her suburban Pittsburgh home over the weekend died from a chop wound to the head and a stab wound to the neck.

The body of 63-year-old Linda McGinnis was found inside her Brackenridge home on Saturday.

Police say she was reported missing a day earlier when her parents said they hadn’t heard from her. McGinnis’ driver’s license was found in her home but her SUV had disappeared.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday said McGinnis’s death was ruled a homicide.

City officials say investigators are trying to reach a person of interest, described as a male neighbor.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Neighbors described McGinnis as a wonderful neighbor who kept to herself. She was often seen walking her black cockapoo, Mandy.

