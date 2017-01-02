NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

2 Injured, Man Charged In Violent Mobile Home Park Dispute

January 2, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a dispute at a mobile home park ended with two people injured and another person facing numerous charges.

Egg Harbor police say 45-year-old township resident Shawn Delgado stabbed 45-year-old Stacy Ward “multiple times” in the chest after they argued Friday night at a residence in the Atlantic Gardens community. They say Delgado then attacked 53-year-old Kurt Stine when he tried to intervene.

Ward and Stine were both taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening. Further details on their conditions were not available Monday.

Bail was set at $200,000 cash for Delgado. He’s been charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, false imprisonment and weapons offenses.

It wasn’t known Monday if Delgado has retained an attorney.

