Local Nittany Lions Watch Rose Bowl At Drexel Hill Viewing Party

DREXEL HILL (CBS) — Penn State fans and alumni who couldn’t be in Pasadena California for the Rose Bowl were sending winning vibes from the East Coast, many with the Delaware County Alumni Chapter gathered at Maggie O’Neills Pub in Drexel Hill to cheer on the Nittany Lions.

Penn State Alum and fans in Drexel Hill gather to cheer on their Nittany Lions in the #RoseBowl #CBS3 pic.twitter.com/K3WphI7Mhm — Natasha CBS3 (@NatashaCBS3) January 2, 2017

“It’s been great everybody getting together to watch the game,” said Alumnus, Pat Matkowski.

He helped to set up this watch party with proceeds funding a scholarship program. He explained the legacy of Penn State football and its die hard fans for those who may not understand.

Alumnus Eric Kessler said he is fired up regardless.

“There’s a lot of pride connected to the university.”

An eruption of cheers behind every good play, every score, but for Penn State alumnus Pat Gallagher, he said it’s not always about winning and losing.

“It’s not just about winning…we’re already ahead of the game.”