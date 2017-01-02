Local Nittany Lions Watch Rose Bowl At Drexel Hill Viewing Party

January 2, 2017 9:09 PM By Natasha Brown
Filed Under: Penn State

DREXEL HILL (CBS) — Penn State fans and alumni who couldn’t be in Pasadena California for the Rose Bowl were sending winning vibes from the East Coast, many with the Delaware County Alumni Chapter gathered at Maggie O’Neills Pub in Drexel Hill to cheer on the Nittany Lions.

“It’s been great everybody getting together to watch the game,” said Alumnus, Pat Matkowski.

He helped to set up this watch party with proceeds funding a scholarship program. He explained the legacy of Penn State football and its die hard fans for those who may not understand.

Alumnus Eric Kessler said he is fired up regardless.

“There’s a lot of pride connected to the university.”

An eruption of cheers behind every good play, every score, but for Penn State alumnus Pat Gallagher, he said it’s not always about winning and losing.

“It’s not just about winning…we’re already ahead of the game.”

More from Natasha Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia