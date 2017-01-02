Jordan Hicks Looks Primed For An Even Bigger 2017

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Jordan Hicks was reaching down finding things in his locker that he probably didn’t even realize he had on Monday, as the Eagles were clearing out their stalls for the offseason at the NovaCare Complex.

This time next year, if the Eagles aren’t in the postseason again, expect Hicks to be packing for the Pro Bowl. In his second season, all the middle linebacker did was total a team-leading, career-high five interceptions—the most by any NFL linebacker in 2016. Hicks became the first Eagles linebacker to produce multiple interceptions in a single game since William Thomas (9/22/96 at Atlanta), when he picked off Mark Sanchez twice in the Eagles’ 27-13 victory over Dallas in the season finale on Sunday.

Hicks’ five interceptions this season tied Bill Bergey (five in 1974) for the fourth-highest total in team history by a non-defensive back and the most since Thomas had seven in 1995. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Hicks is the first NFL linebacker with 11-plus takeaways (7 INTs, 4 fumble recoveries) in his first 24 career games since Steelers Hall of Famer Jack Ham (1971-72). Hicks’ seven career picks ranks sixth among Eagles in their first 24 career games (most since Eric Allen had 9 INTs from 1988-89). Hicks joined Al Richardson (8, 1980-81), Ham (9, 1971-72), Mike Stratton (9, 1962-63) and Archie Matsos (10, 1960-61) as the only NFL linebackers with 7-plus interceptions in their first two seasons.

Expect more, especially if Hicks stays healthy.

Hicks says he feels very optimistic about 2017, not only personally but about the Eagles.

“There’s a lot to look forward to, and obviously it’s disappointing now with what we’re faced with, but at the end of the day, we have a lot to look forward to with the players that we have, and the coaching staff that we have,” Hicks said. “The personality and character of this team, I think we’re very close.”

“I think the near-future is going to get exciting. I like the scheme, it’s aggressive and I like getting us in the calls and mental part of the game. It suits me well and I think it’s where I am strong, and then having the ability to play fast and have our d-line play to their strengths and play fast.”

Hicks admitted he had played in defenses like Jim Schwartz’s and it did take him a few games to get adjusted. Hicks feels has the versatility to play outside or inside. He has no preference, he says, deferring to Schwartz and the defensive coaching staff where they put him.

“I said [after the Dallas game] that there isn’t a position I can’t play within the linebacking corps, and I’ve played just about every single one of them,” Hicks said. “I understand them all. I like being in the middle, but I was still making the checks from the WILL spot [weak side outside linebacker] when we were in base [defense]. It’s a role [in the middle] that I enjoy. I want to stay there, but whether it’s the Will, the SAM [strong outside linebacker], the MIKE [middle linebacker], to me it doesn’t matter.”

“The second year in the scheme helps with the mental aspect, and it’s about guys being more comfortable. You get into that second year, it’s a little calmer and things are a little slower.”

Hicks said the big plays have to be cut down, and that it’s matter of execution. Physically, he said his goal this offseason is to get stronger, a necessity in Schwartz’s scheme, considering it’s a downhill, attacking defense, which requires shedding blocks.

“Battling off my pec injury pulled me back a little bit, but I think getting stronger is a priority,” Hicks said.