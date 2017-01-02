ISIS Responsible For Nightclub Attack That Injured Delco Native

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) –Terror group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly New Year’s attack that left at least 39 club patrons and staff dead and others injured at an upscale Istanbul nightclub.

“In continuation of the blessed operations which ISIS carries out against Turkey, a soldier of the brave caliphate attacked one of the most popular nightclubs while Christians were celebrating their holiday,” a statement posted by ISIS to Twitter reads.

Chadds Ford native, Jake Raak was inside the Istanbul, Turkey nightclub, celebrating the New Year when the gunmen opened fire around 1:00 a.m.

WOUNDED IN ISTANBUL – Jake Raak of Chadds Ford was shot in the leg. His brother Chris tells me they're grateful he will be okay. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8QTATNAU4M — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 2, 2017

Raak was shot, but the bullet hit his cell phone and ricocheted off his phone, into his leg.

Raak’s brother Chris tells CBS 3 Eyewitness News the entire family is breathing a huge sigh of relief that he only suffered a minor leg injury.

“I’m just very happy that my brother is okay, safe, coming home. It’s really sad with the rest of the world what’s going on and things. Just pray for their families.”

At that point, he pretended to be dead while the gunman continued to roam the nightclub.

Jake Raak of Delaware Co., is recovering in an Istanbul hospital after surviving nightclub attack. I'll have LATEST at 10&11 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sB5ZeHorVe — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 2, 2017

Raak is currently in stable condition at an Istanbul hospital.

He is expected back home this week. Raak’s flight lands Tuesday evening at Philadelphia International.