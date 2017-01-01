Man Shot Dead During Fight With Security Guard Outside Port Richmond Bar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A security guard shot and killed a man during an altercation overnight outside a bar in Port Richmond.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday outside the The Crazy Leprechaun Bar along the 3500 block of Richmond Street.
Police say the 32-year-old security guard got into a fight with a 31-year-old man who was trying to get back into the bar to use the restroom. During the fight with the man and his friends, the security guard was struck twice in the head with the anti-auto theft device, The Club, and stabbed in the back.
Authorities say the security guard then pulled his gun and shot his attacker in the back. The man was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting was being investigated by the police department’s Homicide Unit, but there was no immediate word on any charges against the security guard.