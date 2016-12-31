Philadelphia’s Tin Angel To Close

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s legendary Tin Angel will close on February 4th, with the same performer who opened the club in November of 1992.

The club’s owner has sold the building in Old City, but plans to re-open in a new location within the year.

When word got out that owner Donal McCoy had sold Serrano restaurant, and the intimate 119-seat club upstairs, singer-songwriter Ben Vaughn reached out from L.A. and asked to play the final show.

“It’s kind of cool that someone of that kind of musical standing would give a little nod to the club that he opened all those years ago,” said McCoy.

It’s the kind of devotion the club stirs, with its cozy digs and outsize guests.

“The stage is 8′ x 9′, and some of the huge talent we’ve had on that stage, it just blows my mind sometimes to think about it,” McCoy said.

Five Rock and Roll Hall of famers, including Laura Nyro and Donovan, among many other major acts, some unknown before performing there.

McCoy’s motive for moving is to double the size of the room, but without losing the living room vibe.

“That’s very much one of the driving forces behind the Tin Angel,” he said.

He says he’s still negotiating the new location, so he can’t identify it, but it will be somewhere north of its current 2nd and Market spot.