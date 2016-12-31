Crews Prepare To Welcome 2017 On Waterfront

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Workers at Penn’s Landing were busy this afternoon getting everything ready for tonight’s big New Years Eve fireworks shows on the riverfront.

Crews worked to set up eight different speaker stacks along the river, making sure everyone who makes it to the Waterfront can clearly hear the musical soundtrack of the fireworks show. David Moore is the GM of the Bluecross River Rink Winterfest, and he suggests anyone coming down get there early, and not just to get the best view.

“I would absolutely suggest come as early as you possibly can, because once the fireworks go off basically everyone in the city stops in their cars to watch. So it’s gridlock,” he said.

Moore said you can definitely expect a crowd at the show.

“It used to be a nail biter to sell the tickets out right before New Years, but with the addition of Winterfest and the help from Sugarhouse, it’s just weeks ahead of time it sells out. It’s just great.”

One note for people planning on walking over from Old City, the Market Street stairs to Penn’s Landing are closed for repairs.