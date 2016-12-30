Restaurant Goes Above And Beyond To Help Women Feel Safe On Dates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— A restaurant in St. Petersburg has implemented a secret code to help women escape bad dates, should they need it. The owner of Iberian Rooster, Russell Andrade, hung a sign in the women’s bathroom with the nuclear codes necessary to ensure full safety and comfortability.
The sign reads: “Are you on a date that isn’t going well?” via Tampa Bay Times. It continues: “Is your Tinder or Plenty of Fish date not who they said they were on their profile? Do you feel unsafe, or even just a tad bit weird?”
It offers a quick remedy. Order an ‘angel shot’ and the bartender or waiter will decipher exactly what to do.
If the shot is ordered neat, then an employee will escort them to their car. If it’s ordered on the rocks, then the Iberian Rooster will call an Uber. If it’s ordered with a lime, then the bartender will call the police. All of this is laid out on the angelic bathroom sign.
“The goal for this place was to be a safe place where people can go on a romantic date,” said Andrade. “We don’t want someone else to ruin a good a time.”
Well done.