PA State Trooper Fatally Shot, Authorities Searching For Shooter

HESSTON, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been fatally shot. Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith’s office says it happened Friday night near Hesston, a small community in the central part of the state.

Authorities are searching for a man in connection to the shooting of the trooper

The shooting occurred in Juniata Township in Huntingdon County in the area of Bakers Hollow Road. Authorities are searching for Jason Robison in connection to the shooting.

Officials say Robison, 32, should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say it is believed that his hair is currently dyed purple.

Authorities say that anyone who comes into contact with Robison should contact police immediately.

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement regarding the shooting:

“On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, Frances and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Trooper Weaver and all members of the State Police across Pennsylvania in this moment of tragedy. Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve. “The State Police are our best and bravest Pennsylvanians, who risk their lives to keep all of our families safe. I just spoke with Commissioner Tyree Blocker and have full confidence that the person who committed this senseless act of violence will be captured and brought to justice. As the search continues, all of our law enforcement officers involved are in the thoughts of all Pennsylvanians.”

The remote area around where the shooting occurred has been closed off while police officers on foot, in cars and in a helicopter search for the trooper’s killer.

