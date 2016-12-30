Oldest African Lion In US Dies At Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zenda, a 25-year-old female African lion died on Thursday, Dec. 29 due to an acute decline in her mobility and behavior.
She arrived at the Philadelphia Zoo in 1993. She was the oldest African lion in the United States zoo population, exceeding the 17-year typical life expectancy for zoo lions.
Zenda was born at the Johannesburg Zoo in South Africa in July 1991 and arrived in Philadelphia in the early 90s with additional female lions Jezebel and Vinkel and male lion Merlin.
The pride relocated temporarily to the Columbus Zoo in 2004, and then returned for the opening of the new Big Cat Falls exhibit in 2006.
“This remarkable cat will be missed by staff and guests alike, particularly by the keepers who catered to her changing needs as she grew old,” said Dr. Andy Baker, Chief Operating Officer at Philadelphia Zoo.