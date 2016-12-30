Police: Missing PS4 Controller Leads to ‘Blackout Kung Fu Fight’

December 30, 2016 10:16 AM
GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Gloucester City responded to an incident of kung fu fighting last week and a missing video game controller may be to blame.

It happened on December 21 in the 200 block of N. Willow Street for a report of two men fighting in the street.

Police say the two men in their 30’s were arguing about a missing PS4 paddle when one of the men spat in the other’s face.

“The male who was spat on stated he then apparently blacked out and began to do kung fu and backflips,” police said in a news release.

During the “blackout” the backflipper apparently managed to damage his friend’s fence.

No charges were filed in the incident.

“Neither male wished to sign complaints and the male who blacked out agreed to fix the fence,” said police.

