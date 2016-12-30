Advice Offered For Those Pondering Their 2017 New Years Resolutions

by KYW’s David Madden

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — With the onset of a new year comes a tradition that some people have a hard time with.

But there’s an expert with some advice to offer before you put those 2017 resolutions into effect.

Or try to anyway.

Rutgers-Camden Professor Charlotte Markey specializes in health and psychology. And she concedes people set those goals with the best of intentions.

However, she told KYW Newsradio, “within even a week, about 25% of people just give up and six months later the majority of people don’t even remember what they have resolved to do.”

She admits she’s fallen off the resolution wagon, too. So one key piece of advice is not to be so hard on yourself. Admit your failing and try to get back to achieving your goal.

And about that goal? Make it reasonable.

“If you’re not currently exercising and you commit yourself to six times a week, I mean, you can see where there’s probably a reason why you weren’t doing that to start with,” she said.

It also helps to have a support network of sorts, like a family member or friend with whom you share your resolution.

Not only can they keep you on track, they can give you a gentle nudge when you’re tempted to cheat