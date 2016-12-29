WATCH: Grandpop’s Teeth Fall Out While Playing “Speak Out”

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A video of a grandpop losing his teeth during a family game night is going viral for all the right reasons.
Amy Metcalf Taylor posted the video on Facebook of her grandpop losing his teeth while playing the game “Speak Out” on Christmas.
She writes, “This is the funniest video you will see today! This is my 88 year old poppy playing speak out with us.”
According to Mashable, the game works like this, a player puts a mouthpiece in that prevents them from closing their mouths, and is then required to say a phrase drawn from a deck of cards.
Well, grandpop apparently put the mouthpiece in backwards, which caused his dentures to slip out of his mouth… and let’s just say hilarity ensued.
WATCH:
The video has been viewed over 36 million times.