No Shortage Of Things To Do New Year’s Eve In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a lot to do on New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia, for kids and adults.

ADULTS

Maryl Levitz, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, says one of the more unique New Year’s Eve parties is the Silent Philly New Year’s Eve party at the 2300 Arena in South Philly:

“It’s a music-filled party, but you’ll only hear what comes through your headphones.”

For those who like an upscale party, organizer Ray Sheehan says head to the Glitter City Gala at the Hyatt at the Bellevue:

“We’re actually doing the first ever Liberty Bell drop, so we have this huge Liberty Bell that we will be dropping from the ceiling at midnight.”

Meanwhile, veteran Philadelphia DJ Lee Jones has a few more options:

“The top three — myself at Valanni because that’s right downtown and no cover. If you want some live music, I would say The Filmore and of course Zee Bar. You have parking, they have space.”

David Cassidy, who is known professionally in Philadelphia as DJ Dee Jay, will be at Silk City on New Year’s Eve, where he says the cover is on $10:

“The party’s called ‘Anything you can shake your hips to.’ It encompasses current Top 40, throwbacks to the 90’s and the 2000’s. A lot of Hip-Hop.”

KIDS

Philadelphia DJ Robert Drake says while he usually works on New Year’s Eve, he likes to spend the day walking around Philadelphia — and he says what he finds are family friendly events:

“Immerse yourself at the Riverfest at Penn’s Landing’s Riverink, because they’ve done some incredible decorations and it’s all free – or, a place that a lot of people forget about is the battleship New Jersey’s actually open for New Year’s Eve and you can be on the Battleship deck right underneath the fireworks.”

Meanwhile, Levitz says there are several kids’ noon New Year’s parties going on, the most notable one being held at the Please Touch Museum during the day on Saturday:

“It’s a confetti-filled countdown at both noon and 1 p.m.”

There’s also a “square drop” and dance party at Franklin Square at 6 p.m. where you can catch a glimpse of the early Penn’s Landing fireworks show.