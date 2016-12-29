WATCH LIVE: Philly Police Give Update In Shooting Death Of 81-Year-Old Grocery Store Owner

Cop Offers Alleged Pot-Smoking Teen Choice Of Fine Or Pushups

December 29, 2016 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Weed

ARLINGTON, Texas (CNN) – An Arlington police officer is making headlines on social media for his encounter with a teenage boy.

Officer Eric Ball was working off duty at a movie theater when someone told him a teenager was smoking marijuana outside.

When he caught the boy, Ball says the teen was respectful and realized he’d made a mistake.

So Ball offered him a choice: do 200 pushups or get fined.

Ball says pushups are how his coaches used to discipline and he wanted to use the moment as a teaching opportunity.

The teen’s mother was reportedly on board and even suggested he do more than 200.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    December 29, 2016 at 3:16 pm

    Hey, that’s a great idea and they ought to do that here in Philly.

