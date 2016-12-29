Cop Offers Alleged Pot-Smoking Teen Choice Of Fine Or Pushups

ARLINGTON, Texas (CNN) – An Arlington police officer is making headlines on social media for his encounter with a teenage boy.
Officer Eric Ball was working off duty at a movie theater when someone told him a teenager was smoking marijuana outside.
When he caught the boy, Ball says the teen was respectful and realized he’d made a mistake.
So Ball offered him a choice: do 200 pushups or get fined.
Ball says pushups are how his coaches used to discipline and he wanted to use the moment as a teaching opportunity.
The teen’s mother was reportedly on board and even suggested he do more than 200.
Hey, that’s a great idea and they ought to do that here in Philly.