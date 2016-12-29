Philly DA, Police Chief Warn Residents Not To Ring In 2017 By Firing Guns Into Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Year’s Eve is fast approaching and local authorities are reminding revelers to celebrate the holiday safely.
District Attorney Seth Williams and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross cautioned residents against firing guns into the air to ring in the holiday.
People caught participating in the dangerous practice could face criminal charges.
“We want people to celebrate 2017 responsibly. The commissioner and I want everyone, if you’re going to drink, to not drive after you imbibe,” Williams said. “Be responsible, have fun, but one thing we will not accept are Philadelphians going outside and firing off guns into the air.”
On New Year’s Eve in 1998, a stray bullet severely injured then 11-year-old Joe Jaskolka.
The person who fired the shot has never been caught.