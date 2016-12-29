CeaseFirePA Sends Gun Locks To Eagles Offensive Line Following Wentz Gift

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz showed his appreciation and support to his offensive line this week.

The rookie quarterback endeared himself to the men up front by gifting each of them customized shotguns. Each gun, reported to be Beretta Models, will be engraved with the player’s number.

Wentz has often talked about getaways to North Dakota and other spots to hunt and shoot, as a release from football.

CeaseFirePA reminds people of the responsibility of gifting a gun for the holidays.

“We know that not all new gun owners get a lock with their guns,” Executive Director Shira Goodman said.

CeaseFirePA is sending gun locks to those big offensive lineman, so they and people around them will be safe, when they get their weapons from Wentz.

“In Pennsylvania, there’s no requirement that you use a lock, or a safe. In fact, one of the players was quoted as saying ‘he’s never held a gun.’ So, we thought it would be useful.”

She hopes the real message will get to the public.

“People should know that if they have a gun, they should lock it up.”

Goodman hopes the Eagles players, role models to so many will enroll in gun safety courses and be responsible gun owners.