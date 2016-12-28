Queen Latifah’s Car Stolen At Gas Station Near Atlanta

ATLANTA (CNN) — Atlanta Police are investigating after a car belonging to singer and actress Queen Latifah was stolen at a gas station on the west side of the city.

Police said one of the actresses’ associates was filling the car up at the station on Fulton Industrial Blvd. when it was stolen on December 20.

Authorities said a white BMW pulled up beside Queen Latifah’s car, a person jumped out and got into the drivers seat of the 2015 Mercedez Benz and drove off.

Police said the car was recovered, undamaged, at an apartment complex. No arrests have been made, but police are still searching for suspects.

CBS46 uncovered that three south Fulton gas stations have seen at least a 200 percent increase in car thefts like the one that left Queen Latifah’s car stolen.

The district manager of BP Gas Stations said before installing surveillance cameras, car crimes occurred every other day. He’s also hired an armed guard and now closes the station down at 10:30 p.m.

