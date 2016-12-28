Police: Driver Rams Cop Car During Chase With Children Along For Ride

ROBESON Twp., Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a man following a police chase that spanned three Pennsylvania counties and included the driver ramming his vehicle into an officer’s car.
The incident took place near Jackson Street in Robeson Township, Berks County around 11:40 p.m., on Tuesday night.
Amazon Refuses To Provide Police With Echo Recording In Murder Investigation
A Robeson officer attempted to pull over a man and while he exited his car, the man sped off. The officer chased after the car as the driver drove through Berks, Chester and Montgomery Counties.
Officials say that the chase took place with the driver’s 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son in the back seat of the fleeing vehicle while their mother sat up front.
The driver pulled into a driveway in Union Township and the officer attempted to box him in. Authorities say the man then rammed his vehicle into the Robeson police officer’s.
The pursuit finally ended when the driver drove into a lawn in Colebrookdale Township. Police say that is where he exited his car on foot and fled the scene.
Authorities identified the man as John Michael Soto, 24.
Officials say Soto remains at large and is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer among other related offense.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 610-378-4011.
One Comment