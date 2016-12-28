Health Holiday Recipes: Garlic Cheddar Mashed Cauliflower

Sponsored by Cooper University Health
Makes about 6- ½ cup servings
Ingredients:
- 1 head of cauliflower cut into florets
- 1 head garlic
- ½ teaspoon olive oil
- ¼ cup fat free cream cheese
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon chicken base (better than bouillon)
- 1 cup reduced fat shredded cheddar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Cut top of garlic head off and wrap garlic with foil. Drizzle olive oil atop of garlic and place in the oven. Roast for about 15-20 minutes until garlic is golden brown. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool. Once cooled, remove each clove of roasted garlic and set aside.
- In a large pot place cauliflower florets and cover with water. Boil for about 15-20 minutes until cauliflower is soft enough to mash.
- Drain cauliflower well and place back in pot.
- Add remaining ingredients and mash them together with a wooden spoon, spatula, or masher. Should resemble mashed potatoes. Serve hot.
Calories per ½ C serving: 65
Total Fat: 3 gm
Protein: 6 gm
Carbohydrate: 3 gm