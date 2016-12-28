Health Holiday Recipes: Garlic Cheddar Mashed Cauliflower

December 28, 2016 10:10 AM By Glen Macnow
Filed Under: Cooking, Cooper Docs, Cooper University Health Care, Garlic Cheddar Mashed Cauliflower, glen macnow

Sponsored by Cooper University Health

 

Makes about 6- ½ cup servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 head of cauliflower cut into florets
  • 1 head garlic
  • ½ teaspoon olive oil
  • ¼ cup fat free cream cheese
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon chicken base (better than bouillon)
  • 1 cup reduced fat shredded cheddar

 

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • Cut top of garlic head off and wrap garlic with foil. Drizzle olive oil atop of garlic and place in the oven. Roast for about 15-20 minutes until garlic is golden brown.  Remove from the oven and set aside to cool. Once cooled, remove each clove of roasted garlic and set aside.
  • In a large pot place cauliflower florets and cover with water. Boil for about 15-20 minutes until cauliflower is soft enough to mash.
  • Drain cauliflower well and place back in pot.
  • Add remaining ingredients and mash them together with a wooden spoon, spatula, or masher. Should resemble mashed potatoes. Serve hot.

 

Calories per ½ C serving: 65

Total Fat: 3 gm

Protein: 6 gm

Carbohydrate: 3 gm

More from Glen Macnow
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016
Top 15 Philly Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia