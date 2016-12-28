Dom Show Notes 12.28.16

December 28, 2016 11:56 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Ambassador John Bolton joined discussing the U.N. resolution with Israeli and the West Wall.

9:10-Revenge Christmas gifts for Trump supporters.

9:20-Steve Martin pulls a tribute tweet to Carrie Fisher. 

10:00-George Badey, Chair of Love the Mummers, joined discussing the inclusive letter for the 2017 Mummers.

10:25-Inclusive Mummer’s message for 2017.

11:00-Drexel professor, M.G. Piety, joined discussing the comments made by fellow Drexel professor, George Ciccariello-Maher.

11:20-Malls implementing rules on unaccompanied minors.

11:45-Chicago shooting deaths nearly the same as Iraq War deaths.

