CBS New York: Actress Debbie Reynolds Rushed To Hospital For Medical Emergency

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Actress Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency, CBS New York confirms.
The 84-year-old Reynolds is the mother of Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Reynolds’ condition is currently not known.
Reynolds thanked her fans on Facebook for their outpouring of support following Fisher’s death.
“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother,” Reynolds posted.
Reynolds has starred in such films as “Three Little Words,” “Singin’ In The Rain,” and “How The West Was Won.”
This is a developing story.