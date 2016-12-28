Local Police Departments Stepping Up Mall Patrols Following Violent Flash Mobs Across Country

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Shopping malls across the country, including Philadelphia Mills, have recently been the target of violent flash mobs.

CBS 3’s Greg Argos reports that local police departments are stepping up patrols to crack down on these disturbances.

“We’re going to head over to the mall to do high visibility patrols to deter crimes of all aspects,” said Cherry Hill Police Sgt. Jason Salvatore.

On Tuesday, 200 teens arrived at the Philadelphia Mills Mall in Northeast Philadelphia. Police stopped many who tried to enter the mall, but four were arrested. The entire flash mob was organized through the social media app Snapchat.

4 Arrested After Snapchat-Planned Flash Mob Breaks Out At Philly Mall

“We definitely don’t want a copycat situation, so we’ve put a social media post out advertising the fact we’ve increased patrols at all the shopping districts, especially in and around the Cherry Hill Mall,” said Cherry Hill Police Chief William Monaghan.

Monaghan says there hasn’t been specific chatter about this happening in New Jersey, but he is taking no chances.

“We do monitor social media and the mall monitors social media as well,” said Monaghan.

Salvatore and other officers will be making their presence known, both outside and inside the mall.

“It’s obviously easier for us to stop it before they get in the mall than it is to clear it out once we have 100, 200, 300 kids in the mall,” said Salvatore.