Select Hearing Loss, Speech Issues On Decline In People Between Ages Of 20-69

December 27, 2016 4:00 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news from the national health and nutrition examination survey, the incidence of hearing loss and speech issues associated with hearing loss is on the decline in people between the ages of 20-69.

The numbers have been dropping for the past decade.  The major reasons for the decline have to o with lifestyle changes and education.

Work place safety requirements have been helpful as well including the definition of work-associated noise exposure, duration of exposure, and type of exposure to loud occupational noise.

Other important steps have been taken including the realization that loud music or headphones and earbuds set to dangerous noise levels can have an impact. This is a case where public education is making a big difference.

