Philly Local Joins Harlem Globetrotters

by Matt Leon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bria Young was a star basketball player at Division II Philadelphia University with her college career wrapping up back in March.

These days, she is getting used to life as a pro, as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Bria Young was Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Co-Player of the Year as a senior at Philadelphia University.

A lightning quick guard, Young says the idea of playing for the Globetrotters had been on her radar for a while.

“I never thought that it would actually happen until this past summer when I received a phone call from one of the Globetrotters, and they asked if I wanted to try out down in Atlantic City,” she said.

While the Globetrotters are known for fun and games on the court, she says the tryout was pretty standard.

“It was a lot of just traditional basketball playing, 5-on-5, just getting some shots up. Wasn’t a lot of trickery, which I expected, but it was just a lot of 5-on-5 and just play,” said Young.

That first tryout led to a second one and soon after, Bria Young was a Globetrotter.

“It’s amazing. It’s almost overwhelming,” Young said.

When she signed, Young became just the 14th woman in history to join the Globetrotters, who started a world tour earlier this week.