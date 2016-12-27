Philly-based Music Group Offers A Little Bit Of Everything

by Melony Roy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Inspired by jazz, funk, hip-hop, and soul — a local group is making their mark on the music scene.

The musical duo has captured the attention of hip hop veteran DJ Jazzy Jeff.

“There’s a lot of classical, there’s a lot of jazz, there’s a lot of hip-hop, there’s a lot of R&B.”

Killiam Shakespeare is a Philly based collective led by Steve McKie and Corey Bernhard

“We just wanted to offer all of those different sounds into one which makes up what Killiam Shakespeare is.”

Their friendship developed while the pair was on tour with Philadelphia native Bilal in 2010.

“We kinda took Killiam Shakespeare because it has the inspiration of being inspired by a great artist, somebody whose work lived on after them and also just the aggressive nature of killiam.”

The band released a mixtape, “Killiam Season 1,” in collaboration with DJ Jazzy Jeff

“He’s been a really great help, a blessing to us, just working with us and taking us under his wing and showing us cool things and just having Jeff scratch on your project is, like, awesome.”

Killiam Shakespeare have a show Wednesday night at SOUTH on Broad Street.