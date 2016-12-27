PATCO Service Suspended In Camden, NJ

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– PATCO says service is suspended in and out of its Broadway station following a fatal accident.
PATCO’s General Manager says officials are still on the scene investigating.
SERVICE SUSPENDED due to Broadway Station police activity. @NJTRANSIT cross-honoring tickets. Use alt. transportation if possible
NJ Transit is cross honoring tickets at this time.
PLEASE NOTE: We are currently experiencing a 15-20 min delay in both EB & WB service due to police activity.
