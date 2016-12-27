PATCO Service Suspended In Camden, NJ

December 27, 2016 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Patco

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– PATCO says service is suspended in and out of its Broadway station following a fatal accident.

PATCO’s General Manager says officials are still on the scene investigating.

NJ Transit is cross honoring tickets at this time.

 

