Mom Suffocates Baby Son, Kills Self In Murder-Suicide

December 27, 2016 9:34 AM

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after they say a 40-year-old mother intentionally suffocated her 12-month-old son before taking her own life in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies were found by officers who were dispatched to Sheri Shermeyer’s Shrewsbury Township home for a welfare check on Monday afternoon.

Shermeyer was found lying in her bed, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police say the woman intentionally suffocated her son, John, who most likely died of asphyxiation.

A coroner was sent to the home just before 2 p.m. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    December 27, 2016 at 11:59 am

    It’s really sad BUT where are the father?

