Crews Still Working To Repair Columbus Boulevard After Main Break

December 27, 2016 9:00 PM By Tim Jimenez
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are still working to get Columbus Boulevard back to normal after a water main break eight days ago.

Will repairs be finished before the big New Year’s Eve celebrations along the Delaware?

The 12 inch main that burst on December 20th on Columbus Boulevard, between 95 and Christian Street, is fixed.

But water department spokesman John DiGiulio says two lanes have been closed, and only the left lane is open on the Southbound side.

“It was very bad timing. It was a very bad location. We understand it was quite impactful for traffic and holidays,” said DiGiulio.

Now, DiGiulio says it’s up to the Streets department to restore and pave the road.

The challenge, he says, is the tide affecting the road underneath – crews can’t work in several feet of water. But the goal is to wrap up the repairs in time for the big New Year’s eve celebrations.

“We’re hoping by the end of this week, by Friday, everything should be back open and back to normal,” DiGiulio said.

