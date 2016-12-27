6-Year-Old Reportedly Uses Mom’s Fingerprint As She Slept To Buy Pokemon Gifts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We all did our share of shopping this holiday season and one 6-year-old in Arkansas was not going to be left out of the party.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ashlynd Howell was able to use her mother’s thumb print while she was sleeping to unlock her phone and take a scroll through the Amazon app.

Bethany Howell’s daughter purchased $250 in Pokemon presents.

Bitter Surprise For NJ Women Who Gave Children Up For Adoption With Promise Of Privacy

The Howell’s thought they were hacked, but it turns out their daughter told them she went “shopping.”

While the type of “hacking,” the Howell’s experienced may be easy to prevent moving forward, the Federal Trade Commission advises shoppers on how to safely shop online. The commission has a list of recommendations which including getting all the details regarding your purchases, paying by credit card to be protected by the Fair Credit Billing Act, printing and keeping all records of purchases, protecting information by not emailing financial details, check the privacy policy and know how to report online fraud.

For more details on protecting online purchasing, you can visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

Also, maybe keep the phone out of reach of the little ones.