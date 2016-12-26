Police: Fight Sparks Gunfire In Nicetown; Man Shot Several Times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting late Christmas night that left a man critically wounded in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Bouvier Street in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood.
Police say a 52-year-old man was shot several times in the arms and torso. He was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.
Investigators say it appears that family members of the victim were involved in a fight in the neighborhood earlier in the night and it was that altercation that sparked the shooting.
Police say the gunman was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and Timberland boots. He was last seen running east on Pike Street.
Authorities were reviewing video footage from private cameras in the area looking for clues to help in their investigation.
