Delaware Continues Post-Holiday Tradition Of Christmas Tree Recycling

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – You’re probably not ready to say goodbye to that Christmas tree just yet, but Delaware residents are being encouraged to give their recycling spirit a boost after the holiday season by delivering their trees to one of many yard waste recycling facilities located throughout the state.
Christmas trees will be accepted free of charge for recycling from Delaware residents at facilities listed below. Residents may be able to bring in their trees as soon as today’s date and as late as Jan. 30, 2017, but first should contact a facility for specific hours and details. Trees will not be accepted from commercial haulers or tree vendors without prior approval from a yard waste facility.
Christmas trees – with the stipulation that they are stripped of all decorations and detached from tree stands – can be dropped off by Delaware residents for free at any of the following locations:
New Castle County
- Polly Drummond Hill Road Community Yard Waste Demonstration Site
Located in the Pike Creek area on Polly Drummond Hill Road, about 1/2 mile north of Kirkwood Highway.
Hours: Saturdays and Sundays ONLY, 8 a.m. – sunset, through Jan. 15. The site will close on Jan. 16 and reopen April 1 (More info: http://www.dnrec.recycling.gov/yardwaste)
- South Chapel Yard Waste Site (operated by Holland Mulch)
1034 S. Chapel Street, Newark, DE 19702; phone 302-737-1000
Hours: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday 7:30 a.m. – noon*
- Copeland’s Mulch Depot (free for trees purchased at Copeland’s; otherwise $2)
2 Honeysuckle Drive, Stanton, DE 19804; phone 302-633-9536
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.*
Closed until Jan. 2.
Sussex County
- Blessings Greenhouses
9372 Draper Road, Milford, DE 19963; phone 302-393-3273
Hours: Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.*
- Blue Hen Organics
33529 Fox Run Road, Frankford, DE 19945 (phone 302-732-3211)
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.*
- Grizzly’s Landscape Supply Service
18412 The Narrow Road, Lewes, DE 19958 (phone 302-644-0654)
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.*
- Mr. Mulch
22288 Coverdale Road, Seaford, DE 19973 (phone 302-629-5737)
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.*
- Millville Organic Center
Whites Neck Road (0.5 miles North of Rt. 26) Millville, DE 19967 (phone 302-423-2601)
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.*
- Selbyville Pet and Garden Center (free for active customers within the last 6 months)
38205 DuPont Boulevard, Selbyville, DE 19975 (phone 302-436-8286)
Hours: Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.*
- Stockley Materials
25136 DuPont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947 (phone 302-856-7601)
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.*