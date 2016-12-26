Box Office Report: Rogue One Still #1

December 26, 2016 9:54 PM By Bill Wine
By Bill Wine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were four big new titles on marquees at multiplexes over the holiday weekend, but none of them could knock the Star Wars spin-off from its first-place perch.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story followed up its impressive opening weekend with another first-place finish, earning an estimated $64 million on its second weekend in theaters.

The next four slots went to debuting attractions:

The animated musical comedy, Sing, was second with $35 million.

Third was the science fiction thriller, Passengers, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, with a total of $15 million.

In fourth place was the James Franco-Bryan Cranston comedy, Why Him?, with $11 million.

And fifth was the action thriller, Assassin’s Creed, with Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, with $10 million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were healthy but relatively modest, well below those of last weekend and those of the equivalent weekend last year.

