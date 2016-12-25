Thousands Gather For Annual Delaware River Crossing Re-enactment

December 25, 2016 3:48 PM By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Christmas tradition that honors America’s roots.

More than 10,000 people gathered at the banks of the Delaware River in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, on Christmas morning to watch the 64th Annual Reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the river during the American Revolution.

The original crossing is widely considered to have been a turning point in the war for independence.

“It’s thrilling for me, but it’s also something I like to give back to the people. To see a historical portrayal of a famous crossing,” said John Godzieba.

For the last 8 years Godzieba has portrayed General Washington.

He says it’s an amazing feeling to be able to put on the colonial garb and cross the river in the traditional boat.

“To do this on Christmas Day, the day when the crossing actually took place, for a re-enactor like myself, it’s just a very surreal experience,” he said.

And many of the people who came out say this tradition is one they look forward to each year.

“There is not much to do on Christmas Day. This is a nice thing to do,” said one visitor.

