Local Arboretum Is Seeking Volunteers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking for something to do in the new year, the Morris Arboretum in Chestnut Hill may be a good fit.
Morris Arboretum is looking for volunteers to help share the plants and nature with visitors. Liza Hawley, assistant director for Youth Programs and Visitor Education said people of all ages are welcome and must be willing to donate at least 30-hours a year.
“We expect people to set aside the morning of one day a week to guide if we need them, we don’t always need everyone every week, but we want people to be prepared and usually the tours are about an hour to an hour and a half at most,” she said.
Volunteers are required to attend a month long training session in March.
You can sign up at morrisarboretum.org.