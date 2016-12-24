Thousands Attend Christmas Eve Mass At Cathedral Basilica Of Saints Peter And Paul

CENTER CITY (CBS) — Christmas Eve mass was held at church’s throughout the Delaware Valley, and around the world Saturday night. On Saturday night there were three masses held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Extra decorations filled the already ornate church as parishioners packed the pews for Christmas Eve Mass. And with the most holy of holidays just hours away, Priests leading the Mass shared their Christmas wish for everyone.

“The Lord would draw you closer to himself, and help you to live well the Christian life that he has given to all of us. To all of you, and your loved ones and friends, I wish you a very Merry Christmas.”

The father also asked that everyone remember the sacrifices that Jesus made for his followers, while spending time with their families and loved ones.