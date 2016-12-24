Stone Harbor To Get Improvements For Flood Control

December 24, 2016 9:00 PM By David Madden
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A Jersey Shore town is in line for some help from the state in controlling storm water surges on local streets.

The plan is similar in size and scope to that announced this fall for Wildwood and North Wildwood. But this project is targeted to Stone Harbor.

“We’re providing $2.7-million to fund storm water and storm surge mitigation projects that will protect the main evacuation route for the island community and will also protect properties from flooding from storm surge and from rainfall,” New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Larry Hajna told KYW Newsradio.

96th Street is the lone thoroughfare back to the mainland.

“It just so happens that’s a choke point,” Hajna added. “That’s where all the roads meet but it’s also problematic because it floods consistently.”

The town will award the contract for the work, as well as handle environmental studies and permits, and any work is likely to be done apart from tourist season.

It’ll include upgrading storm water discharge pipes, elevating neighboring streets and installing a new bayside pumping station.

