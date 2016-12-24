Santa Visits Sick Children At St. Christopher’s Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Volunteers joined Santa Claus on Christmas Eve to help make the holiday extra special for sick children in Philadelphia.

Before making his long trek around the world, Santa stopped by St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. He’s glad he did.

“Couldn’t be happier,” he said. “It truly is a period where it is about giving and you feel so much better in giving rather then what’s under the tree for me.”

He delivered an entire bag of gifts to 4-year-old butter and his siblings. Butter’s dad Patrick said this is just what his family needed.

“It’s hard to even explain. I’m happy to see my son smiling. He’s feeling good. Going through this and him being sick the way he is and right now, it’s not even there.”

Butter got to rip open one more giant box right before Santa had to leave. The box included autographed items from Philadelphia pro sports teams.