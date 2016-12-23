UPS Driver Shot In Shoulder In Delaware County

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A UPS driver was shot in the shoulder in Delaware County on Friday afternoon while delivering last-minute gifts.

CBS 3’s Greg Argos reports the driver was struck in the shoulder by a stray bullet in the area of 10th Street and Highland Avenue in Chester.

He then drove to Murphy Ford car dealership on Township Line Road to ask for help.

Owner Dan Murphy says it just so happened a Chester paramedic was at the dealership having his vehicle serviced. He was able to help and perform first aid.

“He came in here because he knew it was safe. We always have police around because we service a lot of the Chester vehicles and we take care of the paramedics too,” Murphy said.

The driver was taken to Crozer Medical Center. His injuries are considered minor.

Within minutes, additional drivers arrived at the scene and unloaded the packages while continuing to make the deliveries.

UPS said in a statement that they are “cooperating with authorities.”

“We’re grateful there was no serious injury to this experienced 13-year UPS driver. The safety of our personnel is our first priority, and UPS drivers are trained to be aware of their surroundings. The delivery helper riding with the driver was not injured. Packages are being transferred to another vehicle to complete service today,” UPS said.

The shooter has yet to be arrested.