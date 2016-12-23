The Rich Zeoli

Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli & Rick Girmalldi
3:15 pm– Arms race between Trump and Putin, Putin 4 hour presser
3:30 pm—Russia says they will not over spend in the arms races
3:45 pm—A Christmas play cancelled in PA due to dialogue
4 pm– Hempfield, PA School District denies reports that complaints about play prompted cancellation.
4:15 pm– Favorite Christmas songs
4:30 pm—Favorite Christmas movies
5 pm– Big gifts for this year
5:15 pm– President-elect Donald Trump tapped former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as “counselor to the president”
5:30 pm—Juan Williams comments about Kellyanne Conway