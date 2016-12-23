Track Santa's Journey Around The World!

The Rich Zeoli

December 23, 2016 5:44 PM By Rich Zeoli

3:15 pm– Arms race between Trump and Putin, Putin 4 hour presser

3:30 pm—Russia says they will not over spend in the arms races

3:45 pm—A Christmas play cancelled in PA due to dialogue

4 pm–    Hempfield, PA School District denies reports that complaints about play prompted  cancellation.

4:15 pm– Favorite Christmas songs

4:30 pm—Favorite Christmas movies

5 pm–  Big gifts for this year

5:15 pm–  President-elect Donald Trump tapped former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as “counselor to the president”

5:30 pm—Juan Williams comments about Kellyanne Conway

 

