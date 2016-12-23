Track Santa's Journey Around The World!

Philadelphia Residents Report Strong, Sulfur Like Odor Throughout City

December 23, 2016 11:07 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in the South Philadelphia area and Center City reported a strong smell in the air on Friday night.

CBS 3 has received several calls about a strong “sulfur type,” smell in the area. Some say the odor smells like gas, while others have described something like rotten eggs.

Authorities worked to investigate the strong odor. PGW has told Eyewitness News that they were working to determine the source. They began receiving calls about the smell around 9:15 p.m. PGW says that crews have not found any elevated natural gas readings.

Around 11:20, officials announced that the source of the smell was some sort of sulfur additive. People as far as Bensalem began to call about the smell.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Navin R. Johnson (@notfunnynotfun) says:
    December 24, 2016 at 7:22 am

    The fact that Philadelphia smells like farts is not really new, or news.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Catherine Mccauley says:
    December 24, 2016 at 12:04 am

    The smell is here in Northeast Philadelphia too

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas
Sign Up Now!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia