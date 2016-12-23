Philadelphia Residents Report Strong, Sulfur Like Odor Throughout City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in the South Philadelphia area and Center City reported a strong smell in the air on Friday night.
CBS 3 has received several calls about a strong “sulfur type,” smell in the area. Some say the odor smells like gas, while others have described something like rotten eggs.
Authorities worked to investigate the strong odor. PGW has told Eyewitness News that they were working to determine the source. They began receiving calls about the smell around 9:15 p.m. PGW says that crews have not found any elevated natural gas readings.
Around 11:20, officials announced that the source of the smell was some sort of sulfur additive. People as far as Bensalem began to call about the smell.
One Comment
The fact that Philadelphia smells like farts is not really new, or news.
The smell is here in Northeast Philadelphia too