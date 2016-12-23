Pastor Sets Out To Make All Americans Feel Welcome

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One pastor has made it his mission to make all Americans feel included.

Written in English, Arabic and Spanish, the brightly colored lawn signs say “no matter where you’re from we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

“We are a congregation that is seeking to follow Jesus’ radical call to love and service and we want these signs to be a symbol of that commitment,” says Reverend Matthew Bucher of Immanuel Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

These signs are his brainchild.

“A number of folks are feeling a bit more insecure in the last number of months,” he says, “because of rhetoric spoken to people who maybe speak these languages or are maybe judged to be not as worthy to be in this country. We wanted to say ‘NO’ as followers of Jesus we are so glad that you are here.”

Bucher — a Lebanon, Pennsylvania native — says he’s happy these signs are catching on not only in Virginia, but all over the country, including his home state and even in Canada.

