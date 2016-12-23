Grab A Tissue: Photos Of 3-Year-Old Boy Celebrating Getting Adopted After 832 Days In Foster Care Go Viral

PHOENIX, Arizona (CBS) — Pictures of a 3-year-old celebrating getting adopted is taking social media by storm.

The Huffington Post reports that Michael Brown spent 832 days in foster care before being adopted by his third foster family, Tara Montgomery and her two daughters.

“As a single parent, I was not looking to adopt, just to help kids during transition,” Montgomery told Huffington Post. “But that changed with Michael. It felt like he was a part of our family right from the start.”

Michael was 18 months old when he was placed with Montgomery’s family on Feb. 14, 2015. He was originally scheduled to be reunited with his biological mother, but her rights were severed.

That opened the door for Montgomery to adopt Michael.

“He was our valentine baby, his last name was already Brown (which was the same as my kids_ and he looked as if he could have been truly related,” Montgomery told Huffington Post.

She added, “He wakes in the morning and says, ‘Mom, I so happy.’”

Dezhlanna Brown, Michael’s adoptive sister, posted on Twitter photos of her new brother’s adoption day and they soon went viral.

“If this can inspire just one person to make a difference in the life of a child, we are happy,” Montgomery told Huffington Post.