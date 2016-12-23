Gun Carry Permit Expansion In NJ Beaten Back By Legislature

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey legislators have blocked an attempt by the Christie Administration to administratively expand the rules under which someone can obtain a permit to carry a handgun within the state.

Lawmakers have passed resolutions indicating that the proposed rule is incompatible with legislative intent, a rarely used move that stops the rule from taking effect.

Scott Bach, Executive Director of the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, suggests the need for the change is real.

“Only in the Garden State could legislators oppose something that allows people facing serious threats to protect themselves,” Bach told KYW Newsradio.

The governor’s office had sought to expand the definition of “justifiable need,” which a judge uses to approve a carry permit. Bach believes what the legislature did was legally flawed, but isn’t sure whether the issue will be taken to court.

Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald (D-Cherry Hill) helped to get those resolutions approved. While he says he and his colleagues by and large support the second amendment, this action would put too many people in danger.

“Lessening this ban for concealed carry, we believe, was a dangerous principle and that’s why the action was necessary,” Greenwald said.

He is also not worried about a possible court challenge, claiming the tactic used to block the change has withstood prior attempts to bring it down.

New Jersey is known for having one of the strongest gun control laws in the nation.