Track Santa's Journey Around The World!

Dom Show Log 12.23.16

December 23, 2016 8:56 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00 – Man accosts Ivanka Trump on airplane

9:33 – Dom speaks to Sarah Janssen from the World Almanac about its importance in 2017, and why readers should buy it

9:48 – White working class is voting the way it pleases

10:00 – Dom talks with singer Bobby Hill about singing for the Pope and his new Christmas album

10:20 – Ikea settles with parents of three children killed by its product

10:32 – Dom talked to Union 98 leader John Dougherty about his open letter to Democrats, what it would take for a possible alliance with the GOP, and his real view on the Union Rat

11:00 – Dom talks with Corey Krejcik, GM at Chaddsford Wine, about the beauty of being a smaller winery, the goings on at the winery, and wine recommendations

11:20 – “What’s On TV”

11:50 – Ikea warns against sleeping over in stores

11:53 – Tucker Carlson goes after musicians who re-wrote “Baby It’s Cold Outside”

 

 

 

 

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia