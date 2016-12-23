CBS News: Actress Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack During Flight

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Actress Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack during a flight to Los Angeles from London on Friday, CBS News reports.

Los Angeles International Airport Police tell CBS Los Angeles that officials responded after 12 p.m. for a report of a female passenger who went into cardiac arrest.

Paramedics were performing CPR on the victim when police arrived.

The victim was transported to a hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately known.

A law enforcement official confirmed to CBS News that it was Fisher who authorities were referring to in reports.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told CBS News that paramedics performed “Advanced Life Support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

Todd Fisher, the actress’ brother, told The Associated Press that his sister was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

Passengers Anna Akana and Brad Gage said on Twitter that the “Star Wars” actress suffered a medical emergency on the flight and “stopped breathing.”

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016

CBS News reports Fisher was hospitalized due to an incident relating to her bipolar disorder.

Fisher has also been open about her drug and alcohol abuse.

Fisher is best known as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” saga.

Fisher’s publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, did not immediately return calls from the AP.

