Rent-A-Center Charged With Failing To Prevent Racially Hostile Conduct In Two NJ Stores

December 22, 2016 5:24 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Rent a center

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Rent-A-Center, a national retail chain, is being charged with failing to prevent racially hostile conduct in two stores in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Division on Civil Rights has filed a complaint against Rent-A-Center in State Superior Court.

Craig Sashihara, director of the division, explains the charges.

“The state alleges an assistant manager, who is not black, routinely used racial slurs in reference to black employees and that the company’s response was to simply transfer the manager to another store about ten minutes away, where she continued to harass employees based on race,” he said.

The assistant manager, Christina Martinez, allegedly used the n-word, along with other offensive epithets, when talking to and about employees. The behavior took place in December 2014. The complaint seeks compensation for the employees and civil penalties for every count against the company.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

One Comment

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    December 22, 2016 at 5:47 pm

    Maybe the Latrina was just using the Spanish word for “black”. In any case, the whining eggplant must hear that word every day in da hood.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia