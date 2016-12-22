Philadelphia NAACP Lays Out Agenda For Trump Administration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia NAACP recently elected its leadership and on Thursday, the group’s president laid out their agenda for the Trump administration.

Improving literacy, job training, public safety and diversity in unions and city contracts will be at the top of the Philadelphia NAACP’s agenda to push communities of color forward during first half of a Trump term, President Rodney Muhammad said.

“We simply cannot be spectators, while everyone else is working and we stand around in Philadelphia unemployed,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad will lead the 24 member board and the 2,200 member organization as they try to kill the School Reform Commission and push for police transparency.

He said one of their most powerful tools may be unavailable in light of President-elect Donald Trump’s recent appointees.

“The government we see shaping up will present us with no recourse to go to the federal government for intervention.”

The National NAACP has yet to meet with the Trump administration, the president elect declined their convention invitation this summer.