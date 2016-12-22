NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philadelphia Church Giving Away Free Christmas Trees

December 22, 2016 1:17 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Old First Reformed United Church of Christ in Philadelphia is giving away free Christmas trees this holiday season.

The church, located at 151 N. 4th Street by Race Street, says they received 25 trees as a donation and they are giving them away on a first come, first serve basis.

The church writes, “If you wish, you may make a gift to the church in thanksgiving for your tree — and we will use those donations for our Winter Men’s Shelter (why shouldn’t your celebration of Christmas contribute to keeping people warm & safe from the cold?)”

Anyone who wishes to pick up a tree should contact the church office.

For more information, click here.

